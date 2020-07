Sachin Tendulkar did find it difficult to face Shoaib Akhtar at times, says Shahid Afridi Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has reiterated that batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was 'scared' to face Shoaib Akhtar in some spells during their famous duels.



"Sachin obviously won't say it himself that 'I'm scared'. There were some spells from Shoaib Akhtar in which not only Sachin but some of the world's best also... 👓 View full article

