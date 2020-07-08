Global  

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggests John Stones could be up for sale this summer after another frustrating campaign

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola has admitted John Stones could leave Manchester City in the summer. Stones, 26, has endured another frustrating campaign which has been dogged by form and fitness issues. Guardiola has always spoken highly of the England defender, who moved to the Etihad in the same summer he did, back in 2016. In 2018, Guardiola […]
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side need to avoid making mistakes that have seen them lose nine games in the Premier League this season.

