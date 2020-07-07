Kerala gold-smuggling: Who is Swapna Suresh Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The career graph of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile gold-smuggling case, has been one of spectacular climbs, ever since she relocated to Kerala and started her career as a low-key employee in a run-of-the-mill travel agency in the state capital. Later, she went on to work as an operations manager at Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd. 👓 View full article

