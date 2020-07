You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket



England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50 Published 14 hours ago Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test



Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes has said his team will “show a gesture” to the Black Lives Matter movement but did not confirm whether that would mean taking a knee.Stokes said: “There is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 18 hours ago Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket



A slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week following long gap due to the coronavirus crisis. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:07 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this