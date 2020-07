You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Remarkable luck when pug due to be euthanised is rescued and rehomed within 24 hours



Roscoe, the eight-year-old Pug, is rescued the day he was scheduled to be euthanised in Montreal. Canada. The filmer of this adorable video from June 22, showing Roscoe now happy in a park, said,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:28 Published 2 weeks ago Lewis Hamilton devastated by death of dog Coco



Lewis Hamilton has been left devastated by the sudden death of his beloved Coco after the six-year-old bulldog suffered a heart attack at home. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago Owner Jokes About Dog's Dieting Plans Turning Them into Skeleton



This guy tells his dog that he needs to go on a diet as he is getting chunky. Each day he takes out one piece of dry food and puts it in his dish. As the day progresses, he opens the dog's kennel to.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:23 Published on May 15, 2020

Tweets about this WarRocketAjax Lewis Hamilton is a fucking***making his dog a vegan. Wrong on every single level. Imposing human values on natu… https://t.co/K5qE4m2Jnk 2 hours ago