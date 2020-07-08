Leeds United 1/2 to beat Stoke City in Thursday’s Championship showdown

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EFL Championship goals highlights



Take a look at the EFL Championship goals highlights from July 4.Watch the EFL highlights on Quest every Saturday at 9pm and Wednesday’s at 10.30pm for mid-week fixtures. Stream live and catch-up on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Leeds United v Stoke City BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Thursday's Championship game between Leeds United and Stoke City.

BBC Local News 10 hours ago



'The sooner, the better' - Pundit's advice for Stoke City star The Potters sit just a point ahead of the Championship relegation zone ahead of their clash with Leeds United

The Sentinel Stoke 4 hours ago



Marcelo Bielsa on how Stoke have changed from Nathan Jones to Michael O'Neill Leeds United manager is preparing to welcome Stoke City to Elland Road on Thursday

The Sentinel Stoke 2 days ago





Tweets about this