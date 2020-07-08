Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds United 1/2 to beat Stoke City in Thursday’s Championship showdown

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Leeds United win Odds: 1/2 @ Bet 365 Hoping to move one step closer to a Premier League return this summer, Leeds will welcome Stoke to an empty Elland Road on Thursday evening. Starting with the hosts, despite dropping two points against relegation scrappers Luton on home soil last week, Leeds really bounced […]

The post Leeds United 1/2 to beat Stoke City in Thursday’s Championship showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EFL Championship goals highlights [Video]

EFL Championship goals highlights

Take a look at the EFL Championship goals highlights from July 4.Watch the EFL highlights on Quest every Saturday at 9pm and Wednesday’s at 10.30pm for mid-week fixtures. Stream live and catch-up on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Leeds United v Stoke City

 BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Thursday's Championship game between Leeds United and Stoke City.
BBC Local News

'The sooner, the better' - Pundit's advice for Stoke City star

'The sooner, the better' - Pundit's advice for Stoke City star The Potters sit just a point ahead of the Championship relegation zone ahead of their clash with Leeds United
The Sentinel Stoke

Marcelo Bielsa on how Stoke have changed from Nathan Jones to Michael O'Neill

Marcelo Bielsa on how Stoke have changed from Nathan Jones to Michael O'Neill Leeds United manager is preparing to welcome Stoke City to Elland Road on Thursday
The Sentinel Stoke


Tweets about this