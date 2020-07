ED confiscates over Rs 329cr assets of Nirav Modi Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The ED on Wednesday said it has confiscated assets worth Rs 329.66 crore of diamond merchant Nirav Modi under the fugitive economic offenders law. The businessman and his uncle Mehul Choksi among others are being probed by the ED on money laundering charges in connection with an over $2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai. 👓 View full article

