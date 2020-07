Frank Lampard cannot afford to trust Andreas Christensen in Chelsea top-four bid Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Andreas Christensen almost cost Chelsea in their nervy 3-2 win away at Crystal Palace, meaning Frank Lampard should take him out of the firing line in the race for Premier League top four Andreas Christensen almost cost Chelsea in their nervy 3-2 win away at Crystal Palace, meaning Frank Lampard should take him out of the firing line in the race for Premier League top four 👓 View full article