Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE tonight: Confirmed team news plus kick-off time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Premier League champions Liverpool take on Brighton tonight looking to maintain their push to 100 points this season. The Reds need four wins from their remaining five games to surpass Manchester City’s record points total of 100 in English top-flight history. They take on a Brighton side this evening who beat Norwich last time out. […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool 01:20

 We take an in-depth look at the upcoming Premier League clash between Brighton and champions Liverpool.

