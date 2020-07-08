Global  

Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with DeSean Jackson following anit-Semitic post

FOX Sports Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe reveals his conversation with DeSean Jackson following anit-Semitic post3-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson is facing criticism after sharing an anti-Semitic quote that was attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson also shared admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Jackson has since said people took his posts the wrong way and he has no hatred in his heart towards anyone. The Eagles released a statement that in part said the posts were quote, “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.” Hear what Shannon has to say about his conversation with DeSean Jackson.
