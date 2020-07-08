West Ham vs Burnley LIVE today: Confirmed team news plus kick-off time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

West Ham can take a huge stride towards Premier League safety if they can beat Burnley tonight. The Hammers have beaten Chelsea and drawn at Newcastle in their last two outings and are now four points above the drop zone. They can now move clear of the bottom three when they host Burnley. The Clarets […] 👓 View full article

