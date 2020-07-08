|
Martinez set to stay at Inter Milan?
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Sport, Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez may now end up staying at Inter Milan as his €111 million release clause is set to expire today. It’s been a long and arduous journey for all parties involved with this deal, with Barca seemingly doing everything in their power to make sure […]
