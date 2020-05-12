Barcelona vs. Espanyol: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 (
51 minutes ago) Barca can put the pressure on Real Madrid with a win here
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
La Liga president hopes Spanish football will resume on June 12
La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes Spanish football will resume on June 12. He said games will be played every day to finish the season by the end of July. The league has been halted for..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on May 12, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Los Blancos can go seven points clear of Barcelona in the La Liga standings with a victory
CBS Sports
4 days ago
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Dropping points here may knock Barca out of the Spanish league title race for good
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Real Madrid vs. Getafe: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Real can take full control of the title race with a win
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Tweets about this