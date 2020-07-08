Liverpool academy director backs promising Reds starlet Neco Williams to ‘put pressure on’ Trent Alexander-Arnold
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Trent Alexander-Arnold could face competition for his starting spot in the Liverpool team from academy graduate Neco Williams in the not too distant future. Ever since making the right-back spot his own during the 2017/18 campaign, Alexander-Arnold has continued to go from strength to strength and is now a Champions League winner and first choice […]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published