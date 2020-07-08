Global  

Liverpool academy director backs promising Reds starlet Neco Williams to ‘put pressure on’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Trent Alexander-Arnold could face competition for his starting spot in the Liverpool team from academy graduate Neco Williams in the not too distant future. Ever since making the right-back spot his own during the 2017/18 campaign, Alexander-Arnold has continued to go from strength to strength and is now a Champions League winner and first choice […]
