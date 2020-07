West Ham player ratings vs Burnley: Cresswell and Fredericks poor, Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Here is how we rated the Hammers players in their defeat to Burnley at London Stadium Here is how we rated the Hammers players in their defeat to Burnley at London Stadium 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this West Ham Football West Ham player ratings vs Burnley: Cresswell and Fredericks poor, https://t.co/EITPuezmbX via @WestHam_fl https://t.co/nsvjbNeYWy 8 minutes ago West Ham Football Please give us your West Ham player ratings against Burnley https://t.co/oMPFvtZQvq #WHUFC https://t.co/oOFKvjaWn3 9 minutes ago