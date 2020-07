You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Adebayo Akinfenwa statement: Wycombe Wanderers striker alleges Fleetwood Town staff member called him a ‘fat water buffalo’ in racist attack Adebayo Akinfenwa believes he was racially abused by a Fleetwood Town representative after he helped Wycombe Wanderers seal their place in the League One...

talkSPORT 5 days ago



Adebayo Akinfenwa called 'fat water buffalo' by Fleetwood Town representative Wycombe saw off Fleetwood on Monday night to progress to the final of the League One play-offs, but victorious striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has revealed there was a...

Daily Star 4 days ago





Tweets about this