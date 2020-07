East2Beast™ RT @ShamsCharania: Spurs guard Patty Mills says he is donating his remaining NBA salary of $1,017,818.54 in Orlando to Black Lives Matter o… 5 seconds ago Chandra Redack Spurs' Patty Mills donating $1 million to fight racism https://t.co/YYj44LcRMv 35 seconds ago Eduardo RT @AdamSchefter: Spurs’ Patty Mills will be donating his remaining salary to BLM initiatives: https://t.co/hExbwJtmo4 41 seconds ago The SportsInfluencer Spurs Patty Mills is donating all of his NBA $$$ to the Black Lives Matter Movement. Mills will earn over $1 Millio… https://t.co/xvvqrzUMCX 1 minute ago Greg Plater RT @ESPNNBA: .@Patty_Mills is donating the $1,017,818.54 he will earn for the 8 games in Orlando to several Black Lives Matter charities.… 2 minutes ago