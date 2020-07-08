Global  

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino reach incredible milestone number of combined goals for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Liverpool’s sensational attacking trio have now scored a combined 250 goals in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino share the impressive stat, which has been developed over the past five years since the German manager joined in 2015. 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ combined goals in all competitions under Jürgen Klopp! 9️⃣4️⃣ Salah […]
News video: Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways 00:45

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted breaking records is not the club’s target this season after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa took them a step closer to more landmarks.Sadio Mane’s sixth goal in as many games against Villa and a maiden Premier League strike from teenager Curtis Jones, who...

