Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham after losing to Swansea despite already agreeing to depart St Andrew’s at end of the season Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Pep Clotet has left his position as Birmingham head coach, the Championship club have announced. The 43-year-old was due to step down at the end of the season, but Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat by Swansea signalled the end of his time in charge. Birmingham are 17th in the Championship, four points above the relegation zone […] 👓 View full article

