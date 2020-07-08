Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham after losing to Swansea despite already agreeing to depart St Andrew’s at end of the season

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Pep Clotet has left his position as Birmingham head coach, the Championship club have announced. The 43-year-old was due to step down at the end of the season, but Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat by Swansea signalled the end of his time in charge. Birmingham are 17th in the Championship, four points above the relegation zone […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delay Upfronts Again: MasterCard’s Rajamannar, Other CMOs Urge Transformation [Video]

Delay Upfronts Again: MasterCard’s Rajamannar, Other CMOs Urge Transformation

It had already been delayed from April - now the annual showcase in which TV programmers tout their upcoming content roster in pursuit of long-term ad sales commitments has dealt a further blow. With..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:20Published
Killing Eve S03E06 End of Game [Video]

Killing Eve S03E06 End of Game

Killing Eve 3x06 "End of Game" Season 3 Episode 6 Promo trailer HD - Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham City as the slide continues

Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham City as the slide continues Birmingham City were soundly beaten by Swansea City at St Andrew's on Wednesday night
Tamworth Herald

Pep Clotet replaces Jude as Birmingham City take on Swansea City

Pep Clotet replaces Jude as Birmingham City take on Swansea City Birmingham City are looking for their first win in ten Championship matches against promotion-chasing Swansea City at St Andrew's this evening
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Pep Clotet on the brink as Birmingham City's slide continues

 Birmingham City were soundly beaten by Swansea City at St Andrew's on Wednesday night
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser

Tweets about this

ehsaan01632322

ehsaan RT @talkSPORT: Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham after 3-1 defeat to Swansea ❌ https://t.co/iqFp5stwhj 13 minutes ago

IanMitchelmore

Ian Mitchelmore Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham City just hours after crushing Swansea City loss #Swans #bcfc https://t.co/VwVmpq93nX 14 minutes ago

WelshSportLive

WalesOnline Sport RT @SwanseaCityLive: Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham City just hours after crushing Swansea City loss #Swans #bcfc https://t.co/iJFMYoKJnL 15 minutes ago

SwanseaCityLive

Swansea City Online Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham City just hours after crushing Swansea City loss #Swans #bcfc https://t.co/iJFMYoKJnL 15 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT Pep Clotet leaves Birmingham after 3-1 defeat to Swansea ❌ https://t.co/iqFp5stwhj 21 minutes ago