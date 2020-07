Barcelona star Ansu Fati sent off for horror challenge minutes after coming on Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati was sent off just five minutes after coming on as a substitute in Barcelona's narrow win over city rivals Espanyol on Wednesday night

