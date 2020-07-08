Liverpool stars branded “f***ing lazy” by Virgil van Dijk during Brighton win Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk lashed out at his team-mates during the closing stages of their Premier League clash against Brighton on Wednesday evening despite their 3-1 lead Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk lashed out at his team-mates during the closing stages of their Premier League clash against Brighton on Wednesday evening despite their 3-1 lead 👓 View full article

