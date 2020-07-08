Liverpool stars branded “f***ing lazy” by Virgil van Dijk during Brighton win
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 (
1 hour ago) Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk lashed out at his team-mates during the closing stages of their Premier League clash against Brighton on Wednesday evening despite their 3-1 lead
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Van Dijk: We're a step closer to title
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says the point gained in the draw against Everton is a step closer to clinching the Premier League title.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:35 Published 2 weeks ago
Liverpool players arrive at Melwood for training
Liverpool players arrive at Melwood Training Ground for cardio checks and short training sessions. Shots include Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner Takumi Minamino
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published on May 11, 2020
Van Dijk: Isolation island
What food, music, team-mate and opponent would Virgil van Dijk take with him if he was marooned on a desert island? The Liverpool defender reveals all to Jamie Redknapp.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:04 Published on May 11, 2020
Tweets about this