Keith Lee defeats Adam Cole to become double champion | WWE ON FOX Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The main event of NXT's Great American Bash did not disappoint. Adam Cole and Keith Lee battled in a Title vs Title winner take all match. Lee shocked world by taking down Adam Cole and becoming the newest NXT Champion.