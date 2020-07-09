Global  

Jamie Carragher rates Neco Williams’ display in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win at Brighton

The Sport Review Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher felt that Neco Williams produced a good performance despite his half-time substitution in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win at Brighton on Wednesday night. The Welsh defender was asked to replace Andy Robertson at left-back for Liverpool FC’s trip to the south coast to take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Williams had made a […]

The post Jamie Carragher rates Neco Williams' display in Liverpool FC's 3-1 win at Brighton appeared first on The Sport Review.
