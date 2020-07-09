|
Jamie Carragher pinpoints Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position in Liverpool FC team
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position is in right midfield role after the Reds beat Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night. The England international was named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the 15th time this season for their clash against Seagulls on the south coast. Oxlade-Chamberlain started as part of […]
The post Jamie Carragher pinpoints Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position in Liverpool FC team appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this