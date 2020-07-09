Global  
 

Jamie Carragher pinpoints Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position in Liverpool FC team

Thursday, 9 July 2020
Jamie Carragher says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position is in right midfield role after the Reds beat Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night. The England international was named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the 15th time this season for their clash against Seagulls on the south coast. Oxlade-Chamberlain started as part of […]

