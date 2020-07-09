Global  
 

England skipper Joe Root and wife celebrate birth of second child

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
England Test captain Joe Root welcomed the birth of his second child. Root on Wednesday posted a picture with his two children on his Instagram handle to make the announcement. Root decided to not take part in the first Test between England and West Indies and in his Instagram post, he wished his side best of luck for the first...
News video: Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket 05:50

 England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

