LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk



On this week’s transfer talk, we look at Nathan Ake’s reported move to Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially letting slip his plans to target the Bournemouth defender. Meanwhile,.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:45 Published 16 hours ago

‘United look like Manchester United of old’



The Sunday Supplement panel assess Manchester United's Champions League hopes, Bruno Fernandes' impact and what lies ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's improving side. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:40 Published 4 days ago