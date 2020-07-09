Global  
 

Lack of Premier League experience costing Aston Villa – Petrov

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Stiliyan Petrov is unsurprised by Aston Villa’s struggles in the Premier League this season, believing questionable recruitment is a main factor. Villa sit 18th in the table ahead of Manchester United’s visit on Thursday, with Dean Smith’s side four points off safety. However, ex-Villa captain Petrov is in no way surprised by the club’s perilous […]

The post Lack of Premier League experience costing Aston Villa – Petrov appeared first on Soccer News.
0
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United 01:04

 An in-depth preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

