Lack of Premier League experience costing Aston Villa – Petrov Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Stiliyan Petrov is unsurprised by Aston Villa’s struggles in the Premier League this season, believing questionable recruitment is a main factor. Villa sit 18th in the table ahead of Manchester United’s visit on Thursday, with Dean Smith’s side four points off safety. However, ex-Villa captain Petrov is in no way surprised by the club’s perilous […]



