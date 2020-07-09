|
Gasperini dismisses Scudetto talk after Atalanta´s ninth straight Serie A win
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Gian Piero Gasperini played down Atalanta’s chances of winning the Serie A title ahead of defending champions Juventus following their ninth consecutive league victory. Atalanta continued their red-hot form with a 2-0 win at home to lowly Sampdoria thanks to Rafael Toloi and Luis Muriel on Wednesday. Gasperini’s Atalanta have not lost in Serie A […]
The post Gasperini dismisses Scudetto talk after Atalanta´s ninth straight Serie A win appeared first on Soccer News.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this