Chris Froome to end decade-long stay at Team Ineos with four-time Tour de France winner likely to move to Israel Start-Up Nation

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season to bring to an end a decade-long association with Sir Dave Brailsford’s team. The emergence of both Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal, who have won the past two editions of the Tour, has seen Froome’s leadership role within Ineos challenged and he will […]
