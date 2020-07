Marcus Rashford's girlfriend Lucia Loi earns first class honours degree Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Marcus Rashford and girlfriend Lucia Loi have mainly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but the pair will be celebrating this weekend after some great news for Lucia Marcus Rashford and girlfriend Lucia Loi have mainly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but the pair will be celebrating this weekend after some great news for Lucia 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock Manages To Get Marcus Rashford's Name Wrong



On Sky News, health secretary Matt Hancock managed to confuse the first name of footballer Marcus Rashford, crediting Daniel Rashford with making the government u-turn on their decision to not extend.. Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this