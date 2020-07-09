Klopp tipped to rile Mo Salah by removing him from Golden Boot race

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?



A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the Golden Boot as the season prepares to resume following the Covid-19 lockdown. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago 10 Things You Should Know About The Premier League’s Return!



Football is coming back to the UK after plans were announced to restart the Premier League on the 17th June. However, it won’t be quite the same as you remember it. On this week's Top 10 we look at.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 12:46 Published 3 weeks ago Egyptian baker marks Eid-al-Fitr with Mo Salah cookies



This Egyptian baker is marking Eid-al-Fitr by crafting cookies in the shape of the football shirt of the country's most famous sportsman, Mo Salah. The Liverpool winger, who has won the Premier.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:18 Published on May 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Vardy, Aubameyang, Ings, Salah - the race for the Golden Boot Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is eyeing the Premier League Golden Boot

Leicester Mercury 1 week ago





Tweets about this