YEP Sport Two changes to the starting line up and on the bench #lufc #MOT https://t.co/qvs1vb7o7k 1 minute ago

Leeds United HQ RT @LUFC: βͺ Stoke City 0-3 Leeds United πŸ“ 24th August 2019 https://t.co/XvgDomPCFn 1 minute ago

Leeds United News What are your score predictions, #lufc fans? https://t.co/46S3JEb2bE 1 minute ago

LeedsUnitedAllTheWay I am now live streaming Leeds United Vs Stoke City, Enjoy! Try not to get it banned https://t.co/OVcwIAkab6 2 minutes ago

Leeds United Live What do you make of the line-up? Some Leeds fans have had their say. https://t.co/fzrTwdqnmj 2 minutes ago

Kyle Hodgson RT @apopey: TEAM SHEET: Leeds United v Stoke City #lufc https://t.co/zDYRUjR7T6 3 minutes ago