Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live streaming, BOU v TOT Dream11, time & where to watch

DNA Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
BOU vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, BOU Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates 01:27

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Premier League match preview [Video]

Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Tottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Mourinho plays down suggestions of rift with Ndombele [Video]

Mourinho plays down suggestions of rift with Ndombele

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France midfielder, who Mourinho met during lockdown to help install his GPS equipment, has not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

 SHU vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, SHU Dream11...
DNA


Tweets about this

LastWordOnSpurs

Last Word On Spurs🎙 RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🍒 Bournemouth are 18th in the Premier League, conceded nine goals alone in their last two Premier League matches. ⚪️… 34 seconds ago

FootyFansFC

Footy Fans FC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League – live! https://t.co/wtMZmZkYk0 #FOOTBALL 45 seconds ago

bandarbolacom

BandarBola https://t.co/JIV0vZkMJW England - Premier League HT Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur HT Everton 1-1 Southampton… https://t.co/PDIb9iXHk0 1 minute ago

guardian_sport

Guardian sport Half-time! Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League – live! https://t.co/LMkaEWvacW #BOUTOT https://t.co/3GHT7UMBDe 8 minutes ago

FWPPremLeague

FWP Prem League HALF-TIME: AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur https://t.co/56NRqZacFM https://t.co/2u7ISW2LYl 8 minutes ago

TodoDeporte_100

Deporte Total 🏆 Premier League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 📍 Jornada 34 🔚 Primer tiempo Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur 9 minutes ago

Chicago49294311

ChicagoSports @SpursOfficial WATCH NOW>>> Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Free Online Premier League 2020 Full HD W… https://t.co/yvP7ACy94v 9 minutes ago