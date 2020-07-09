Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ACC delaying start of fall sports until Sept. 1

ESPN Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The Atlantic Coast Conference has decided to delay the start of competition in all fall sports until at least Sept. 1, the conference announced Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYSPHSAA delays fall sports, sets contingency plan for condensed seasons this academic year [Video]

NYSPHSAA delays fall sports, sets contingency plan for condensed seasons this academic year

As the NYSPHSAA continues to navigate through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to delay the start of fall sports by nearly one month. The organization also set a contingency plan..

Credit: WKTVPublished
PIAA Moving Ahead With Fall Sports Schedule [Video]

PIAA Moving Ahead With Fall Sports Schedule

The PIAA says it is still moving forward with fall sports start dates as scheduled.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:15Published
4 p.m. Report - MHSAA delays start of fall sports by two weeks [Video]

4 p.m. Report - MHSAA delays start of fall sports by two weeks

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) voted Tuesday to delay the start of fall sports by two weeks.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Related news from verified sources

ACC delays seasons, but not football -- not yet, anyway

 The ACC announced delays Thursday in the start of fall sports. But the announcement didn't include football, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 2, when N.C....
bizjournals

ACC delays seasons, but not football — not yet, anyway

 The Atlantic Coast Conference announced delays Thursday in the start of fall sports. But the announcement didn't include football, which is scheduled to begin on...
bizjournals

WIAA pushes back start of fall sports — football to Sept. 5, all others Sept. 7

 The start of high-school football in the state has been pushed back more than 2½ weeks to Monday, Sept. 7, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

soccerlube

Mark Lube Just saw that TAPPS is delaying the start of football by 4-5 weeks. Have not seen info on the other fall sports. Wo… https://t.co/WeabJwjHox 4 minutes ago

BReadSports

Bryan Read RT @Maskulinski: In an online webinar, TAPPS just announced it is delaying the start of the fall sports competition After the webinar, I… 40 minutes ago

Maskulinski

Justin Maskulinski In an online webinar, TAPPS just announced it is delaying the start of the fall sports competition After the web… https://t.co/TkA2kEbQnk 1 hour ago

ashgillespie

ashgillespie This: "At this time, the District is not postponing or delaying the start of fall athletics. We will continue to fo… https://t.co/RbO0eTjBxC 3 hours ago

mellenberge1

Mark Ellenberger RT @BHSBlueDevilsFB: Due to the announcement by NCHSAA delaying the start of fall sports until Sept 1, next week will be reinstated as a DE… 6 hours ago

ChelseaLGorney

Chelsea Gorney RT @TheStrideReport: ANNOUNCED: The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has announced that they are delaying the start of competition for "fall O… 6 hours ago

4hill2018

Terrell Williams RT @kslsports: BREAKING: The West Coast Conference (@WCCsports) is delaying the start of fall sports "in all Conference sports due to the C… 13 hours ago

byu_undefeated

Brigham News Feed RT @Mitch_Harper: #BYU AD Tom Holmoe issues a statement on the WCC delaying the start of fall sports. @kslsports https://t.co/9EGaH7L7hA 14 hours ago