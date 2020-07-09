Global  

Shannon Sharpe: I don't see Dana White taking action against Mike Perry using racial slurs

FOX Sports Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: I don't see Dana White taking action against Mike Perry using racial slursVideo surfaced last night of UFC fighter Mike Perry punching a man at a Texas restaurant Tuesday night. After punching the man, Perry could be heard using the n-word several times. It should be noted that the man he punched and the surrounding crowd appeared to be Caucasian. After the incident, Perry simply tweeted quote, “no comment”. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes UFC President Dana White won't take action.
