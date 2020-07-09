|
Leeds return to Championship summit after thumping Stoke with Marcelo Bielsa’s men close to ending 16-year Premier League exile
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Leeds took a giant step towards ending their 16-year Premier League exile as they thumped relegation-threatened Stoke 5-0 at Elland Road on Thursday night. Mateusz Klich’s 45th-minute penalty gave Marcelo Bielsa’s men a half-time lead against Michael O’Neill’s men. Klich coolly converted from the spot following Tommy Smith’s rash challenge on Helder Costa, to finally […]
