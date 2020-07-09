Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds return to Championship summit after thumping Stoke with Marcelo Bielsa’s men close to ending 16-year Premier League exile

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Leeds took a giant step towards ending their 16-year Premier League exile as they thumped relegation-threatened Stoke 5-0 at Elland Road on Thursday night. Mateusz Klich’s 45th-minute penalty gave Marcelo Bielsa’s men a half-time lead against Michael O’Neill’s men. Klich coolly converted from the spot following Tommy Smith’s rash challenge on Helder Costa, to finally […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser 00:39

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Votes To Initiate Plan To Close Men’s Central Jail Within The Year [Video]

LA County Votes To Initiate Plan To Close Men’s Central Jail Within The Year

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to initiate a plan to close Men’s Central Jail in within the year.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:38Published
Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted breaking records is not the club’s target this season after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa took them a step closer to more landmarks. Sadio Mane’s sixth goal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview [Video]

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield. It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Leeds plotting ambitious move for £30m hitman if they win promotion

 Marcelo Bielsa’s side look set to end their 16-year Premier League exile, as they currently sit six points clear at the Championship summit. The post Leeds...
Team Talk Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this