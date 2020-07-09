|
Bournemouth defender Adam Smith given oxygen after sickening clash of heads with Tottenham star Ben Davies
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
There was a lengthy stoppage in the second half of Bournemouth’s clash against Tottenham with Cherries defender Adam Smith sustaining a worrying injury. Having gone down after taking a powerful Harry Kane free-kick to the chest, Smith found himself in the wars moments later as he clashed heads with Spurs defender Ben Davies. Club paramedics […]
