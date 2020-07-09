Bournemouth defender Adam Smith given oxygen after sickening clash of heads with Tottenham star Ben Davies Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

There was a lengthy stoppage in the second half of Bournemouth’s clash against Tottenham with Cherries defender Adam Smith sustaining a worrying injury. Having gone down after taking a powerful Harry Kane free-kick to the chest, Smith found himself in the wars moments later as he clashed heads with Spurs defender Ben Davies. Club paramedics […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Pottscast If I was Eddie Howe and Adam Smith was my right back, he wouldn't play for me again after being butchered like that… https://t.co/4Dy2L3tSgh 1 week ago