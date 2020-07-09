Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith given oxygen after sickening clash of heads with Tottenham star Ben Davies

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
There was a lengthy stoppage in the second half of Bournemouth’s clash against Tottenham with Cherries defender Adam Smith sustaining a worrying injury. Having gone down after taking a powerful Harry Kane free-kick to the chest, Smith found himself in the wars moments later as he clashed heads with Spurs defender Ben Davies. Club paramedics […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThePottscast

The Pottscast If I was Eddie Howe and Adam Smith was my right back, he wouldn't play for me again after being butchered like that… https://t.co/4Dy2L3tSgh 1 week ago