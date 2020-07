Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published 1 day ago Some Southwest Floridians still waiting on unemployment to help rebound, amid pandemic 02:53 The new jobs report for Southwest Florida will be out a week from Friday, but we already know a lot of people are heading back to work. Still, many are struggling to get caught up on bills, and tell Fox 4 they can't totally rebound until they get all the unemployment money they're owed.