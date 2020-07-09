Global  
 

Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League clash set for Etihad, Manchester United and Wolves will also play Europa League ties on home soil

talkSPORT Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Manchester City’s Champions League round-of-16 second leg fixture against Real Madrid is set to be played behind closed doors at the Etihad, UEFA has confirmed. The UEFA Executive Committee has decided that all remaining second-leg matches in that competition and also the Europa League will be played at the home team’s stadium. That applies where […]
