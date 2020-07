New extra-inning format stirs debate as teams plot strategy Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Baseball has its answer to World Cup soccer’s penalty kicks, NFL overtimes or NHL shootouts Baseball has its answer to World Cup soccer’s penalty kicks, NFL overtimes or NHL shootouts 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Teams plot strategy for new extra-inning format Major League Baseball will start each extra inning this season by putting a runner on second base in an attempt to shorten games.

FOX Sports 2 hours ago





Tweets about this