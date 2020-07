Court filing: Zion's stepfather took $400K benefit Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

A court motion and sworn affidavit filed by Zion Williamson's former marketing representative's attorney accuses his stepfather of soliciting and accepting a $400,000 payment from another marketing agent before his stepson's freshman season at Duke. 👓 View full article

