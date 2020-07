New Jersey halts bets on Ukrainian table tennis Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Betting on all table tennis events in Ukraine has been halted in New Jersey after the Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association alerted state regulators on July 7 of match-fixing concerns, according to a notice obtained by ESPN. πŸ‘“ View full article

