ENG vs WI: Ben Stokes and Co choke; bowled out for 204 as Holder bags best figures Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

West Indies captain Jason Holder returned Test-best figures of 6-42 as England slumped to 204 all out on Day Two of the series opener at Southampton on Thursday. At the time of going to press, West Indies were 57-1 with Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope batting on 20 and three respectively. Holder, the world's top-ranked Test... 👓 View full article

