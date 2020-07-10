Global  
 

Big Ten announces conference-only schedule for all fall sports

FOX Sports Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Big Ten announces conference-only schedule for all fall sportsThe Big Ten Conference has announced it will be going to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, including football.
Video credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Big Ten to play conference-only seasons in the fall

Big Ten to play conference-only seasons in the fall 01:20

 ESPN is reporting that the Big Ten will play fall sports this year, but only within the conference.

