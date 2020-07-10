|
Champions League draw today amidst coronavirus fears
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Four months on from the last match in this season's Champions League, the draw for the final eight will be held on Friday amid ongoing uncertainty about how safe it will be to play out the competition in Lisbon as planned, and with four last-16 ties still to be completed. It was on March 11 that Paris Saint-Germain beat Borussia...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this