Champions League draw today amidst coronavirus fears

Mid-Day Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Four months on from the last match in this season's Champions League, the draw for the final eight will be held on Friday amid ongoing uncertainty about how safe it will be to play out the competition in Lisbon as planned, and with four last-16 ties still to be completed. It was on March 11 that Paris Saint-Germain beat Borussia...
