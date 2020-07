See photos: Philippe Coutinho, wife Aine enjoy holiday after she announces pregnancy Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Brazilian footballer Philippe Coutinho took his family on a summer holiday a few days after his wife Aine announced that they are expecting their third child [a baby boy] together.



The couple, who got married in 2012, have two kids, daughters Esmeralda and Maria. On Wednesday, Philippe Instagrammed this picture (right) with... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arsenal To REJECT Chance To Sign Philippe Coutinho! Transfer Talk



Today we analyse whether joining Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal might be the best option for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, amidst interest from Newcastle. Whether Arteta could be looking to bring in.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:41 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this