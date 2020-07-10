|
Gary Lineker sends message to Mason Greenwood during Man United’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Mason Greenwood for his finishing ability after the striker helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday night. Greenwood has been earning plenty of new admirers with his superb form in a Manchester United shirt in recent […]
The post Gary Lineker sends message to Mason Greenwood during Man United’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this