You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UP Board results out: Ria Jain tops class 10th, Anurag Malik ranks 1st in 12th



UP Board Class 10th and 12th results have been declared at upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Yadav announced the results. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:32 Published 2 weeks ago Bihar Board Class 10th Results: Here's what top 10 rank holders have to say



Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2020 were declared on May 26. This year, pass percentage of Class 10th exam is 80.59% as against 80.73% last year. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the exam.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published on May 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE to release class 10th, class 12th results today at cisce.org According to an official statement by the board, results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020...

DNA 14 hours ago





Tweets about this