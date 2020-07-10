|
Jamie Carragher names ‘catalyst’ behind Liverpool FC’s success
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher believes Sadio Mane is the real catalyst for Liverpool FC’s success under Jurgen Klopp – rather than Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk. The Senegal international was a second-half substitute for the Premier League champions in a 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night. Mane failed […]
The post Jamie Carragher names ‘catalyst’ behind Liverpool FC’s success appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this