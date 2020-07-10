Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Carragher names ‘catalyst’ behind Liverpool FC’s success

The Sport Review Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher believes Sadio Mane is the real catalyst for Liverpool FC’s success under Jurgen Klopp – rather than Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk. The Senegal international was a second-half substitute for the Premier League champions in a 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night. Mane failed […]

The post Jamie Carragher names ‘catalyst’ behind Liverpool FC’s success appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this