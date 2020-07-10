Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Paul Pogba: Premier League title the standard for Manchester United

News24 Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Manchester United should see success as winning the Premier League, not just making the top four, said Paul Pogba.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pogba excited to be back

Pogba excited to be back 02:28

 Paul Pogba is delighted to have returned from injury and to be playing his part in this exciting Manchester United team after their 3-0 win at Aston Villa.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record [Video]

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United [Video]

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United

An in-depth preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk [Video]

LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk

On this week’s transfer talk, we look at Nathan Ake’s reported move to Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially letting slip his plans to target the Bournemouth defender. Meanwhile,..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd star Paul Pogba pledges to help Mason Greenwood fulfil his potential

Man Utd star Paul Pogba pledges to help Mason Greenwood fulfil his potential Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood became only the fourth player aged 18 or younger to score in three consecutive Premier League matches - and Paul Pogba...
Daily Star

‘Bruno Fernandes has finally given Paul Pogba the respect he actually deserves at Manchester United’

 Adrian Durham believes Paul Pogba is finally getting the recognition he deserves at Manchester United – thanks to the signing of Bruno Fernandes. The pair have...
talkSPORT

Manchester United news LIVE: Fergie tipped Greenwood for the top as teenager likened to Van Persie, Paul Pogba praised, Sancho told to make decision

 Keep up to date with all the latest Manchester United news and transfer gossip with the club firing in the Premier League…
talkSPORT


Tweets about this