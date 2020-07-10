News24.com | Paul Pogba: Premier League title the standard for Manchester United

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood became only the fourth player aged 18 or younger to score in three consecutive Premier League matches - and Paul Pogba...

‘Bruno Fernandes has finally given Paul Pogba the respect he actually deserves at Manchester United’ Adrian Durham believes Paul Pogba is finally getting the recognition he deserves at Manchester United – thanks to the signing of Bruno Fernandes. The pair have...

talkSPORT 3 days ago



