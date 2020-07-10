|
News24.com | Paul Pogba: Premier League title the standard for Manchester United
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Manchester United should see success as winning the Premier League, not just making the top four, said Paul Pogba.
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Pogba excited to be back 02:28
Paul Pogba is delighted to have returned from injury and to be playing his part in this exciting Manchester United team after their 3-0 win at Aston Villa.
